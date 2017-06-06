CT Peach Crop Expected To Make Comeback

June 6, 2017 2:20 PM
(Middlefield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – What a difference a year makes. At this time last year, farmers across the state were lamenting the loss of virtually all of their peach crop thanks to a spring cold snap.

And last year’s drought also impacted the harvest of other produce.

John Lyman, executive vice president of Lyman Orchards in Middlefield and an 8th generation farmer, says they’ve come a long way in a short period of time thanks to all the rain.

Lyman estimates the loss of last year’s peach crop at $350,000 to them.

He says the first strawberry crop of the season should hit next week and they’re looking forward to a good summer for fresh grown produce.

