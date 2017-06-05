Wooden Butterfly Missing From Sandy Hook Memorial

June 5, 2017 7:09 PM
Filed Under: butterfly, mural, sandy hook, Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Connecticut say a missing wooden butterfly that represents one of the 26 victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting on a mural is being investigated as a theft.

Police say it’s unclear when the butterfly reported missing Monday was taken from the memorial at the Southington park. Officers didn’t locate any witnesses.

The hand-painted butterflies at the memorial are dedicated to the victims of the December 2012 shooting in Newtown. Twenty first-graders and six educators were killed.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

 

