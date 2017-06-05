London Terror Attack: Follow The Latest Developments Read More

Win Tickets to the Goshen Stampede

June 5, 2017 3:00 AM By Jim Vicevich

The Goshen Stampede is happening this June at the Goshen Fairgrounds, and we want you to join the fun.

Connecticut’s best event, the 12th Annual Goshen Stampede, takes place 3 days June 16th, 17th, and 18th. Featuring 2 PRCA Rodeos, 2 Wild Demolition Derbies, The Tri-State Truck Pulls with Professional and Amateur Drivers, Fire works, Bands, Great Food, Vendors, and so much more…

Tickets are on sale now at GoshenStampede.com… but all this week you can win tickets with Jim Vicevich.

Tune in to Sound Off CT with Jim Vicevich all this week for your chance to call-in…  When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four-pack of passes to the stampede!

For more information on the Goshen Stampede, Click Here!

