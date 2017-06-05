Shots Reported In Daylight In New London Park

(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in New London are trying to figure out who is behind shots reported fired Sunday afternoon in Riverside Park.
Around 2:45 p.m., police say they began receiving multiple 911 calls regarding shots coming from 77 Grove Street.
Units were dispatched to the scene.
Those on hand told police some type of dispute erupted, precipitating the gunfire.
Officers say the area was secure and evidence collected but no arrests were made.
They still want to hear from anyone who has information or who may have witnessed the shooting. New London Police can be reaced at (860) 447-5269.