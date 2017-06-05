Protestors Arrested

June 5, 2017 9:28 PM
Filed Under: Arrests, protests, state capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Six activists are facing misdemeanor charges after police say they attempted to disrupt the state Legislature to voice their concerns about the state budget.

State Capitol Police on Monday charged the protesters with interference with the General Assembly. Five of the six were also charged with disorderly conduct.

Police say a group of people gathered in the north rotunda and began singing loudly and chanting, causing a disturbance. When they refused to stop, police say the group was asked to exit the building. While some people left, others refused to go.

Clergy members, the group Moral Monday CT and other activists are calling on lawmakers to reject drastic cuts to human services and instead “embrace revenue options” such as higher taxes on the wealthy and a tax on sugary beverages.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen