Police: Sex Assault Suspect Bribed 12-Year-Old Victim

June 5, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: Adam Besaw, sexual assault, Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police have arrested a 38-year-old local man on sexual assault charges involving a 12-year-old girl.

Police say Adam Besaw is charged with first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and four counts of risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor.

The victim told investigators that Besaw bribed her with gifts and money, dating back to 2014, said police.

Besaw was arrested Sunday and held on $250,000 bond pending arraignment Monday in Derby Superior Court.

 

