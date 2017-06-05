Police: Sex Assault Suspect Bribed 12-Year-Old Victim

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police have arrested a 38-year-old local man on sexual assault charges involving a 12-year-old girl.
Police say Adam Besaw is charged with first-degree sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault, and four counts of risk of injury and impairing the morals of a minor.
The victim told investigators that Besaw bribed her with gifts and money, dating back to 2014, said police.
Besaw was arrested Sunday and held on $250,000 bond pending arraignment Monday in Derby Superior Court.