Police: Bloomfield Bank Robbed

(Bloomfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Bloomfield say a bank in the city was robbed earlier this afternoon.
Just before 1:30 P.M., they say a lone suspect entered a Simsbury Bank branch on Cottage Grove Road, then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.
Officers say the suspect is a light-skinnned male, about 5′-11″ with dark hair.
He was wearing sunglasses and a gray hooded sweatshirt.
No weapon was displayed but police say the suspect did pass a note to the teller.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Bloomfield Police.