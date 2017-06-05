Police: Bloomfield Bank Robbed

June 5, 2017 4:23 PM
Filed Under: Bank Robbery, Bloomfield, Simsbury Bank

(Bloomfield, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Bloomfield say a bank in the city was robbed earlier this afternoon.

Just before 1:30 P.M., they say a lone suspect entered a Simsbury Bank branch on Cottage Grove Road, then fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

Officers say the suspect is a light-skinnned male, about 5′-11″ with dark hair.

He was wearing sunglasses and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

No weapon was displayed but police say the suspect did pass a note to the teller.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Bloomfield Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen