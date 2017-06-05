Man Charged In Sexual Assault In Brooklyn

(Brooklyn, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A Brooklyn, Connecticut woman reported to State Police she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance in her apartment over the weekend.

Troopers say they received a call Saturday just before noon. According to the victim, 31-year-old Andrew Racine, also of Brooklyn, knocked on her door and forced his way in, after which the alleged assault occurred.

The victim was transported to Day Kimball Hospital for treatment.

Troopers later caught up with Racine at his home.

During an interview, they say Racine told them he heard voices in his head telling him to commit the assault. He was also taken to Day Kimball Hospital for evaluation.

Racine now faces multiple charges, including home invasion, kidnapping, and unlawful restraint. Bond was set at $500,000.

State Police say the warrant has been sealed by the court.