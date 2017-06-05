London Terror Attack: Follow The Latest Developments Read More

Judge: Suspect In Yale Doctor’s Death Competent For Trial

June 5, 2017 1:15 PM
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A judge has ruled that a doctor treated for mental illness is now competent to stand trial for the death of a Yale University physician.

Judge Thomas O’Keefe Jr. on Monday ruled Lishan Wang competent. The judge also is expected to decide whether Wang can act as his own attorney.

The Chinese citizen is charged with murder in the 2010 killing of Dr. Vajinder Toor and with attempted murder for shooting at Toor’s pregnant wife outside the couple’s Branford home. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from a 2008 workplace dispute.

The judge previously ruled Wang incompetent and ordered him to be forcibly medicated. Wang’s lawyers lost appeals challenging the medication order.

Wang’s lawyers have said he has delusional disorder and paranoia.

