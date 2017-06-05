London Terror Attack: Follow The Latest Developments Read More

Authorities Say “Multiple Fatalities” In Orlando Shooting

June 5, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: fatal shootings, Orlando Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are “multiple fatalities” following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the “situation” has been contained.

Officials say they’ll provide an update as soon as the “info is accurate.”

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

Several roads in Orlando were closed as deputies responded to the shooting.

No further details were immediately available.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen