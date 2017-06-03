State Police Urge Residents To Remain Vigilant After London Attacks

(CBS Connecticut & CBS News ) — State Police are asking residents to remain vigilant in the wake of a possible terrorist attack Saturday night in London.
British police responded to three incidents across London following reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians on the London Bridge.
Police say there is more than one fatality following the three separate incidents, the BBC reports.
A witness who was on the bridge told the BBC she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people. Police then responded to reports of incidents at two more sites.
State Police said that there are no known or suspected threats to Connecticut in regards to the London incident, but say all urgent matters should be called in via 911.
Hartford Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley tweeted that the city’s Crime Center detectives are closely monitoring the situation.