Bon Appett For UConn Dining Hall

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – The University of Connecticut can brag that it serves award-winning food in its dining halls.
A recipe for a steak and egg burrito, created by UConn’s Dining Services, has been awarded a gold medal in the category of best local foods recipe by the National Association of College & University Food Services.
The burrito includes sauted fruit and vegetables on top of white rice, sliced beef and an over-easy egg drizzled with Korean gochujang dressing.
It’s the third straight year the school’s dining services has won a gold medal from the national organization.
