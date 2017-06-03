Bon Appett For UConn Dining Hall

June 3, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: food award, UConn dining hall

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – The University of Connecticut can brag that it serves award-winning food in its dining halls.

A recipe for a steak and egg burrito, created by UConn’s Dining Services, has been awarded a gold medal in the category of best local foods recipe by the National Association of College & University Food Services.

The burrito includes sauted fruit and vegetables on top of white rice, sliced beef and an over-easy egg drizzled with Korean gochujang dressing.

It’s the third straight year the school’s dining services has won a gold medal from the national organization.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen