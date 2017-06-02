Traffic Stop Results In Narcotic Arrests

(TOLLAND,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police stopped a vehicle which had been tailgating on Interstate 84 near Exit 69 in Tolland shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon.The front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt.
Inside troopers found several THC laced brownies in the glove compartment in plain view.A narcotic detection K9 was requested and the K9 alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Troopers located approximately 230 bags of heroin in a cardboard box .
40 year old Teddy Hanson and 46 year old James Curtis, both of Maine were taken into custody.Once in custody Hanson was found with approximately 200 additional bags of heroin.
Both men face narcotics and motor vehicle charges.