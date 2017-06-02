Traffic Stop Results In Narcotic Arrests

June 2, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: heroin, Tolland, traffic stop

 

(TOLLAND,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police stopped a vehicle which had been tailgating on Interstate 84 near Exit 69 in Tolland shortly after 4:30 Friday afternoon.The front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt.

Inside troopers found several THC laced brownies in the glove compartment in plain view.A narcotic detection K9 was requested and the K9 alerted troopers to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. Troopers located approximately 230 bags of heroin in a cardboard box .

40 year old Teddy Hanson and 46 year old James Curtis, both of Maine were taken into custody.Once in custody Hanson was found with approximately 200 additional bags of heroin.

Both men face narcotics and motor vehicle charges.

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen