State Senate Unanimously Approves Health Insurance Coverage List

(CBS Connecticut) — In a bipartisan vote overnight, the state Senate unanimously approved a bill that would put in place a list of services that health insurance plans must cover in Connecticut.
The services include vaccinations, breast cancer testing and counseling, tests for illnesses related to pregnancy, tobacco cessation, and support for breast-feeding.
Senate President Martin Looney says in contrast to a federal effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, this bill seeks to address the needs of women and children.
“The bill seeks to ensure that women’s health care will be protected under any circumstances, with or without protections from the federal government,” Looney said.
Although some conservative Republicans questioned whether it might increase the cost of health insurance, they voted for the measure
The bill has yet to go before the state House.