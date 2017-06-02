State Police Investigate Haddam Home Burglary

(HADDAM,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are seeking a suspect in a residential burglary Friday. Bwteen 11 am and 1:40 pm a home on Moodus road was forcibly entered through a rear window.The victim’s credit cards were stolen.
The suspect is male, black and was driving a white sedan. The victim’s credit cards were later used at the Madison rest area Subway shop on Interstate 95.
Anyone who may have information about the burglary, the suspect’s identity or vehicle is asked to call Trooper First Class Enrico Milardo at 860-399-2100.All calls will be kept confidential.