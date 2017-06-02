State Police Investigate Haddam Home Burglary

June 2, 2017 5:50 PM
Filed Under: Burglary, Haddam

(HADDAM,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police are seeking a suspect in a residential burglary Friday. Bwteen 11 am and 1:40 pm a home on Moodus road was forcibly entered through a rear window.The victim’s credit cards were stolen.

The suspect is male, black and was driving a white sedan. The victim’s credit cards were later used at the Madison rest area Subway shop on Interstate 95.

Anyone who may have information about the burglary, the suspect’s identity or vehicle is asked to call Trooper First Class Enrico Milardo at 860-399-2100.All calls will be kept confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen