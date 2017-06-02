Man Struck, Killed By Bullet That Came Through Home’s Window

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police say a 27-year-old man inside a New Haven home has been struck and killed by a bullet that came through the window.
Officers say Joshua Rivera was struck in the head by the bullet that came through the first-floor window at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Whether Rivera was targeted remains under investigation.
A suspect was seen running from the scene. He was described as a shorter, thin man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and light-colored jeans.
Police say the city’s automated gunfire detection system reported 10 shots fired in the area. Some ballistic evidence has been recovered.
