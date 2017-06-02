Hells Angels Associate Sentenced For Organizing Gang Beating

June 2, 2017 6:16 AM
Filed Under: Hells Angels, Howard Hammer, New Milford

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man associated with the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for orchestrating the vicious gang beating of an extortion victim.

The Hartford Courant reports Howard Hammer, of New Milford, has pleaded guilty to extortion. The 45-year-old has refused to identify those involved in the assault.

Records show the Bridgeport chapter of the Hells Angels is suspected in carrying out the assault.

The Hells Angels had become enraged when the victim, who took out a $1,500 loan, falsely claimed to be the acting president of the New York chapter.

The unidentified victim was nearly killed in January 2016 after he was stabbed, blinded in one eye and beaten with a hammer so severely that several bones in his face were shattered.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

