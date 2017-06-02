Father, Son Charged In Motorcycle Mayhem

(CBS Connecticut) — A father and son were arrested after alleged motorcycle mayhem in Branford.
Branford Police say the incident ended when 18-year-old Gino Vella’s motorcycle crashed with a police cruiser.
He allegedly lunged at and bit a police officer.
Vella’s 55-year-old father Anthony Vella was arrested after he tried to intervene on his son’s behalf.
An underage person was also involved, but was released to a parent.
Police say they had been tracking the father and son motorcyclists, as they operated their bikes recklessly and kicked a police cruiser while driving past it.
The father and son also allegedly endangered pedestrians — including children — when they drove over lawns and roads in a congested condo complex.
The two motorcycle riders are due in court today.