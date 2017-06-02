Father, Son Charged In Motorcycle Mayhem

June 2, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: Branford, motorcycle

(CBS Connecticut) — A father and son were arrested after alleged motorcycle mayhem in Branford.

Branford Police say the incident ended when 18-year-old Gino Vella’s motorcycle crashed with a police cruiser.

He allegedly lunged at and bit a police officer.

Vella’s 55-year-old father Anthony Vella was arrested after he tried to intervene on his son’s behalf.

An underage person was also involved, but was released to a parent.

Police say they had been tracking the father and son motorcyclists, as they operated their bikes recklessly and kicked a police cruiser while driving past it.

The father and son also allegedly endangered pedestrians — including children — when they drove over lawns and roads in a congested condo complex.

The two motorcycle riders are due in court today.

