60-year-old Arrested In Large Manchester Pot Bust

(CBS Connecticut) — A 60-year-old woman, and a 33-year-old man are charged with trying to pick up 11 pounds of pot that a delivery service had dropped at the Manchester home of an unwitting person.
Catherine Conney and Michael Williams face drug dealing charges. Manchester Police Department Sergeant Matthew Pace says the duo was trying to make their gettaway with the drugs when officers moved in.
“They were in a vehicle watching, my assumption is they were tracking the package,” Pace said. “We had a police vehicle in the area, it was unmarked, that drove by. Soon after, the vehicle left, we believe it may have been circling the block, and the package arrived.”
The Manchester woman and the Hartford man were arrested as they tried to drive away with the package.
Sent from California, the drugs have a street value of more than 50-thousand dollars.