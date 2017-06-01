This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 1, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Brian Lynch, Legislative Chair of the Connecticut Association of Optometrists, talks Connecticut’s optometrists, sharply focused on banning online competition.
7:20- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, shares the latest on the budget debate.
8:20- Robert Tracinski look at what it would mean for the US to withdraw from The Paris Accord Climate deal.
8:50- Joseph Lawler, Economics Writer at The Washington Examiner discusses his piece on the surge in New Rules by President Obama last year.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.