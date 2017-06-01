Police: Glastonbury Chemical Spill Was Intentional

June 1, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: chemical spill, Glastonbury, hartford, Manuel Sastre

GLASTONBURY, Conn (CBS Connecticut) – Glastonbury police have arrested a Hartford man for allegedly causing, on purpose, a chemical spill at his former employer.

The spill of sodium hydroxide, at Connecticut Galvanizing on Commerce Street, occurred in 2015. Police say Manuel Sastre, 54, had been terminated from the company a few months prior to the spill.

Sastre is charged with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and discharge into waters of the state without a permit, said police. He’s due in Manchester Superior Court June 7.

Police say a judge has also ordered Sastre to stay away from the business.

 

