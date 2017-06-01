Delay In Probation Ruling In UConn Death

June 1, 2017 4:12 PM
Filed Under: fatal crash, Jeffny Pally, uconn

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) – A judge has delayed rulings on whether to grant probation programs to six University of Connecticut students charged with
alcohol crimes related to the death of a fellow student who was accidentally run over by a fire department vehicle.

The students’ lawyers submitted documents supporting their applications for accelerated rehabilitation Thursday in Rockville Superior Court.

Judge Carl Taylor continued the cases to June 29.

The students are charged in connection with an October party attended by 19-year-old Jeffny Pally, of West Hartford.

Police say she drank alcohol at the party and fell asleep in front of the campus fire department and was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.

If Taylor approves the probation programs, charges against the students could
be erased.

