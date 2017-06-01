Charges In Farmington Building Crash

June 1, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: crash, Farmington, Route 4

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Farmington are charging a Vernon man with driving a box truck into a building this week.

They say 48-year-old Steven Myska did suffer a medical emergency in the crash on Tuesday on Route 4 in town.

He’s been cited for failure to drive in the proper lane.

Myska’s vehicle slammed into a building containing a Subway sandwich shop.

No other injuries were reported.

Farmington police say Myska’s license was seized and transmitted to the Department of Motor Vehicles, since he suffered the medical emergency while driving.

Police officials say it will be up to the DMV as to when or if the license will be reinstated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen