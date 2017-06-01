Charges In Farmington Building Crash

(Farmington, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Farmington are charging a Vernon man with driving a box truck into a building this week.
They say 48-year-old Steven Myska did suffer a medical emergency in the crash on Tuesday on Route 4 in town.
He’s been cited for failure to drive in the proper lane.
Myska’s vehicle slammed into a building containing a Subway sandwich shop.
No other injuries were reported.
Farmington police say Myska’s license was seized and transmitted to the Department of Motor Vehicles, since he suffered the medical emergency while driving.
Police officials say it will be up to the DMV as to when or if the license will be reinstated.