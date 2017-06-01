Buildings At UConn Evacuated After Gas Line Struck

STORRS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – At least two buildings on the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs were evacuated late Thursday morning after a construction crew hit a natural gas line with a backhoe.
The excavator was working to clear the scene of a fire that burned down a historic landscaping barn May 8 on the eastern end of campus when the mishap occurred around 11 a.m., said university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz.
People were cleared from the UConn Dairy Bar and the Jones academic building until repairs could be made.
Connecticut Natural Gas, UConn facilities crews, and public safety personnel were summoned to the scene.
There were no reports of injuries.