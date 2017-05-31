This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 31, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Annie Irvine, East Hartford teacher and East Hartford education association president, recaps the rally that took place yesterday, and Betsy DeVos’ controversial comments on the education system.
7:20- Luke Bronin, Mayor of Hartford, shares an update on the city’s budget issues and taxable income.
7:50- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, discusses news of the day with Ray.
8:20- Nick Paindiris and Helen Limnios share a preview of the 2017 Saint George Greek Festival, taking place June 1st through 4th in Hartford.
8:50- State Representative Joe Verrengia of West Hartford will talk about the open process casino bill. Learn what all Connecticut residents need to know.
