Suspects Sought In Sexual Assault Of Teen

May 31, 2017 6:48 PM
Filed Under: New Britain, sexual assault, Teen

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) _ Police in Connecticut are searching for multiple suspects who allegedly held a 14-year-old girl at a home against her will and drugged and raped her.

Court documents show 20-year-old Miguel Pagan pleaded not guilty this month to charges alleging he sexually assaulted the teen in the basement of a New Britain home in April.

Police say the teen told officers that Pagan and seven of his friends drugged and sexually assaulted her.
Authorities say Pagan admitted to picking up the victim on April 7 and told police he had sex with the victim.

The victim alleges Pagan threatened her with a gun and rubbed a powder on her mouth. Police say the powder was the synthetic drug “Molly.”

Documents say the teen had gone missing for about six days.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen