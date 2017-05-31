State Opens Job Training Center At Women’s Prison

May 31, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Jobs, Niantic, York Correctional

NIANTIC, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut’s Correction Department has opened a job training center at the state’s only prison for women.

The American Job Center at the York Correctional Institution is funded by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The center is designed to teach women who are nearing the end of their prison sentences such skills as how to write a resume, interview for a job and fill out applications for college and financial aid.

The center is part of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s Second Chance Society initiatives. The Democratic governor says the center is designed to help lower the crime rate by ensuring prisoners have the skills needed to reintegrate and become productive members of society.

A similar center for men opened at the New Haven Correction Institution in 2015.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen