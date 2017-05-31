Middletown Man Sentenced To 70 Years In Son’s Death

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Middletown man convicted of murder for killing his infant son by throwing the boy off a bridge has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.
A jury convicted 23-year-old Tony Moreno back in February of killing 7-month-old Aaden in July 2015.
Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the 90-foot-high Arrigoni Bridge that spans the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland. Moreno then jumped himself, but survived after spending several days in the hospital. The baby’s body was found 14 miles downstream two days later.
The Middletown man testified in his own defense, saying he dropped the child and did not intend to harm him.
Prosecutors say Moreno had a strained relationship with the boy’s mother, and sent her a text message saying the baby was dead.
