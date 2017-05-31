HFD Mayor Thinks Aetna Is Leaving

May 31, 2017 2:10 PM
Filed Under: Aetna, hartford, Mayor Luke Bronin

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin says based on “mulitiple conversations with Aetna’s senior leadership”, it’s clear the city icon is fixing to relocate out of Connecticut.

Bronin released a statement this afternoon that said, in part, that “fiscally sound, culturally-vibrant metropolitan areas are key to economic growth”.

Aetna has not formally announced any move; a local blogger reported the company was ready to take it’s headquarters to New York City.

The mayor told WTIC News this morning that when the city competes for jobs and investment, everyone needs to realize that “we have to be competing by creating places that are vibrant and attractive.

Bronin has a media availability later this afternoon from City Hall to discuss latest developments.

