Computer Talk: Google Home vs. Amazon Echo & More

General Motors accused of cheating on diesel emissions in lawsuit. US intelligence chiefs target Russian anti-virus maker Kaspersky Labs. Google Home vs. Amazon Echo: CNET compares the popular voice assistants. Raspberry Pi fans can build their own artificial intelligence voice assistant. A listener getting a new laptop gets advice on transferring information from the old computer to the new one. Moving from Office 2010 to Office 2016. Fitness trackers accurately measure heart rate, but not calories burned. Microsoft to NSA: WannaCry is your fault. A listener asks about Kaspersky Labs’s revenue as a company, and the country of origin of popular anti-virus products. Fired SpaceX employee claims firm cut corners on NASA parts tests. Britain’s NHS digital stops short of advising not to pay WannaCrypt Ransom due to possible lack of backups.

A listener wonders why he can get Internet access when his Internet modem is disconnected. A Mac user would like recommendation for a laptop to be used only for banking. How to deal with fake virus popups in your web browser. Troubleshooting wireless signal issues with Internet connections. Fixing scanning and faxing problems with Brother Laser Printers after upgrading to Windows 10. A listener notes that the newest version of Malwarebytes’ Anti-Malware is faster, but is it as effective? Will updates to Windows occur if you do not turn your computer off at night?