Aetna: ‘We Don’t Comment On Rumors Or Speculation’

May 31, 2017 2:11 AM
Filed Under: Aetna, hartford, New York City

(CBS Connecticut) — A spokesman for Hartford-based Aetna told WTIC “We don’t comment on rumors or speculation.”

That was the Hartford-based insurance company’s response to a report by former state lawmaker, blogger, and Hartford Courant columnist Kevin Rennie that it appears Aetna will move its headquarters to New York City.

Rennie says the company will first move several hundred top corporate jobs to Manhattan.

In response to questions from WTIC, Aetna said it has no announcements, press conferences or investor events planned for the coming days.

Earlier this month, General Electric held a groundbreaking for its new headquarters building in Boston, after last year announcing it would leave its Fairfield location.

