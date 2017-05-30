USA, Japan Teams To Meet In Hartford

May 30, 2017 11:21 AM
Filed Under: Japan, USA Baseball, dunkin donuts park

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park will be the host stadium for a game later this year between the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and the Japan National Team.

The game is part of the 41st annual USA versus Japan Collegiate All Star series and it’s the only contest being played in Connecticut.

The game takes place on July 12 with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.

Some 164 USA Baseball alumni were on Major League rosters this past opening day.  Among them are Boston Red Sox stars Jackie Bradley, Jr., Dustin Pedroia, David Price, and Drew Pomeranz.

Tickets for the game are $10 and can be purchased by calling the Hartford Yard Goats at (860) 246-4628, online at yardgoatsbaseball.com or at the stadium box office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen