USA, Japan Teams To Meet In Hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford’s Dunkin’ Donuts Park will be the host stadium for a game later this year between the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and the Japan National Team.
The game is part of the 41st annual USA versus Japan Collegiate All Star series and it’s the only contest being played in Connecticut.
The game takes place on July 12 with first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
Some 164 USA Baseball alumni were on Major League rosters this past opening day. Among them are Boston Red Sox stars Jackie Bradley, Jr., Dustin Pedroia, David Price, and Drew Pomeranz.
Tickets for the game are $10 and can be purchased by calling the Hartford Yard Goats at (860) 246-4628, online at yardgoatsbaseball.com or at the stadium box office.