This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 30, 2017

May 30, 2017 11:38 AM By Ray Dunaway

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, discusses Hartford’s move to evade federal immigration laws. This week, Hartford joined New Haven in issuing city identification cards to illegal immigrants… a move Powell claims is to help them evade federal immigration law.

8:50- John Erlingheuser, state advocacy director of AARP, talks the Dominion/Millstone subsidy bill, SB 106. As you probably know from their ads, they continue to oppose the bill, as they believe– like most others– that it will raise rates and is unnecessary.  Learn more from Erlingheuser.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

