State Police ID Motorist Struck, Killed In Newtown

May 30, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Newtown, pedestrian

NEWTOWN, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say a New York man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a car after exiting his vehicle on an Interstate 84 exit ramp in Newtown.

Troopers say Gerard Mauskapf, 64, of Red Hook, New York, had pulled to the right shoulder of the Exit 11 ramp from I-84 eastbound and exited his Ford Fusion when he was hit by a Subaru Impreza just before 9 a.m. Mauskapf was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru is identified as Alan Vitti, 18, of the Sandy Hook section of Newtown. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call state police at 203-267-2200.

