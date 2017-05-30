Shelton Police Investigate Bank Robbery

May 30, 2017 3:07 PM
Filed Under: robbery, Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police are investigating an armed robbery at the People’s United Bank inside the Stop and Shop on Bridgeport Avenue.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say a man with a scruffy beard and dirty blonde hair approached a female teller, displayed a semi-automatic pistol, and demanded money, said police. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, avoiding exterior surveillance cameras as he fled.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact Shelton police at 203-924-1544.

