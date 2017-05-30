Police ID Stratford Shooting Victim

May 30, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Andre Pettway, shooting, Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police have released the name of the man shot and killed in Stratford over the holiday weekend.

Police say 27-year-old Andre Pettway, of Bridgeport, was shot just before 7 p.m. Saturday on Garibaldi Avenue.

Pettway was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests announced, but police say two suspects fled the scene in a black or dark-colored care.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call police.

No possible motive has been disclosed.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen