Hartford Man Charged With Stabbing Roommate

May 30, 2017 3:20 PM
Filed Under: hartford, St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, stabbing

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are charging a 76-year-old man after they say he stabbed his roommate over the weekend with a steak knife during an argument that grew heated.

It happened Saturday, police said, at a home on Blue Hills Avenue.

Karl Walford is charged.

Police say they found the victim alert and conscious in front of the home around 2:45 Saturday afternoon.

Detectives say he was uncooperative at first but later cooperated at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center where he was treated for three stab wounds.

A witness was also interviewed and the weapon recovered, according to police.

Walford faces charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen