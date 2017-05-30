Hartford Man Charged With Stabbing Roommate

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police are charging a 76-year-old man after they say he stabbed his roommate over the weekend with a steak knife during an argument that grew heated.
It happened Saturday, police said, at a home on Blue Hills Avenue.
Karl Walford is charged.
Police say they found the victim alert and conscious in front of the home around 2:45 Saturday afternoon.
Detectives say he was uncooperative at first but later cooperated at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center where he was treated for three stab wounds.
A witness was also interviewed and the weapon recovered, according to police.
Walford faces charges of assault and disorderly conduct.