Woman Falls In State Forest

May 29, 2017 2:23 PM
GRANBY, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut officials say a woman is recovering after she fell from a trail in Enders State Forest.

A spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection says the woman was hiking in the forest Sunday in Granby when she fell near the waterfalls.

Officials say the woman suffered minor injuries.

She was taken to Hartford Hospital for further care.

The 26-year-old woman is not the first to have fallen near the waterfalls.

A University of Hartford student was seriously injured when he fell this month.

