Two Stabbed In Clinton, Suspect And Companion Found In Windsor

May 29, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: Clinton, stabbing, windsor

(CBS Connecticut) — Police have located a suspect and his female companion in Windsor, after two people were stabbed on River Road in Clinton last night.

Police went to a home on River Road in Clinton shortly before 8 pm, on a report of disturbance.

Officers found two stabbing victims.

Police say a suspect, 56-year-old West Haven resident Anthony Magaraci fled the scene of the stabbing with a female companion.

Investigators broadcast a description of a Volkswagen Passat they were riding in.

The pair were taken into custody in Windsor, near I-91, and brought to the Clinton Police Department.

The two people who were stabbed are expected to survive.

Charges are pending.

