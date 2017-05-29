Two Stabbed In Clinton, Suspect And Companion Found In Windsor

(CBS Connecticut) — Police have located a suspect and his female companion in Windsor, after two people were stabbed on River Road in Clinton last night.
Police went to a home on River Road in Clinton shortly before 8 pm, on a report of disturbance.
Officers found two stabbing victims.
Police say a suspect, 56-year-old West Haven resident Anthony Magaraci fled the scene of the stabbing with a female companion.
Investigators broadcast a description of a Volkswagen Passat they were riding in.
The pair were taken into custody in Windsor, near I-91, and brought to the Clinton Police Department.
The two people who were stabbed are expected to survive.
Charges are pending.