Rain, Possibility Of Possible Lightning Cancels Some Memorial Day Parades

May 29, 2017 6:08 AM
Filed Under: Memorial Day

(CBS Connecticut) — The rainy forecast is causing changes to Memorial Day plans around the state today.

A number of parades have been cancelled, although some towns are still holding ceremonies indoors.

Processions in Hamden and Old Saybrook were washed out.  Hamden officials cited the threat of lightning. Instead, a ceremony is being held at Hamden Middle School at 11 am.

Old Saybrook is still holding a Naval ceremony at Saybrook Point at 9 am. A town ceremony is being held the Fire Department at 10 am.

Danbury called off its parade, though a church service was still going forward at 6:30 am at Saint Joseph Church, according to Mayor Mark Boughton.

In Windsor, the parade is being replaced with an indoor ceremony at 10 am in the council chambers at the town hall.

In Simsbury, the Tariffville and Simsbury parades were called off, though a 9 am service was being held at Trinity Church, and a ceremony was being conducted at Eno Hall at 1:30 pm.

The Memorial Day parades in Unionville and Farmington were cancelled due to the weather.  The veterans event will still be held at Town Hall at noon.

Memorial Day honors people who died while serving in America’s armed forces.

