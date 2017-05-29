Fall Victim Dies

May 29, 2017 4:16 PM
KILLINGLY, Conn. (AP) – State environmental authorities say a man who fell about 100 feet from a cliff while hiking at Ross Pond State Park has died.

Environmental Conservation Police say 37-year-old Merton Hart III, of Killingly, was hiking with his wife, another person and his three young children
when he fell just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police say Hart had been hiking along the top of a rocky overlook above a pond and fell to a rocky hillside below.

Police say he was airlifted to Rhode Island Hospital where he died overnight.

Authorities are investigating.

