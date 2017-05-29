Connecticut Launches Updated Website To Sell State Bonds

May 29, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Bonds, Connecticut, investing

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – The Connecticut State Treasurer’s Office has launched an expanded website that provides individual and institutional investors with more information about the state’s bond programs and finances.

Democratic Treasurer Denise Nappier says the enhanced BuyCTBonds website details how Connecticut bonds contribute to the state’s overall growth and illustrates how the purchase of state Connecticut bonds “is an investment in our state’s future.”

The website describes Connecticut’s borrowing programs and includes economic information and financial data. There is also a step-by-step guide to purchasing bonds and a list of qualified brokers.

Nappier says her agency wants to make it easier for residents to “learn how they can invest in our own backyard.”

The website update comes as several bond rating agencies have recently downgraded Connecticut’s credit rating.

