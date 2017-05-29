Bridgeport Police Investigate Shooting, Kidnapping

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Bridgeport police are investigating after a shooting and kidnapping early Monday morning.
Officers were called to an address on Federal Street around 1 a.m. to find a man and a dog wounded by gunfire. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, said police.
Suspects forced the victim’s 18-year-old girlfriend into his vehicle, and drove her to Wallingford, where she was released, said police.
There was no word of any arrests later Monday morning,
Police ask anyone with information on the case to call 203-576-TIPS.