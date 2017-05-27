Police: Intoxicated Woman Plowed Into Cruiser

May 27, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: Killingly, Marie Credit, Plainfield

KILLINGLY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – State police say a Plainfield woman was intoxicated when she drove a minivan into the back of a trooper’s cruiser stopped along Interstate 395 in Killingly early Saturday.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. just north of Exit 43, said police. Both Marie Credit, 25, and Trooper Edward Charlton were taken to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam with minor injuries, said police.

Credit was later arrested on charges including operating under the influence.

Police say Charlton’s cruiser was in the left lane of the highway with its emergency lights activated assisting the Department of Transportation with traffic service, when the crash occurred.

Credit is free on a promise to appear in Danielson Superior Court on June 13.

