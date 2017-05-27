One Dead In New Haven Double Shooting

May 27, 2017 3:44 PM
(CBS Connecticut) — New Haven Police say one person has died in a double shooting early Saturday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard Streets around 1:21 p.m. to investigate reports of gunfire by the city’s ShotSpotter system. Several subsequent calls to 911 were made by people reporting that two people had been shot.

Emergency officials located two adult men with gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital.

28-year-old Norman Boone, of New Haven was pronounced dead. The second victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (203)-946-6304. Calls can be made anonymously.

