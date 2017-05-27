Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting, Killing Woman

May 27, 2017 3:13 PM
Filed Under: murder, New Fairfield, sexual assault

NEW FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been charged with sexually assaulting and killing a 55-year-old woman.

Steven Flood was charged Friday with felony murder, aggravated sexual assault and other offenses in the death of Susan Guido, whose body was found May 2 in her New Fairfield home. Police say Guido died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say they found the 32-year-old Flood, of New Fairfield, camping in the woods in Union a few days after Guido’s death.

Police say Flood was driving the victim’s car. He was first charged with third-degree larceny and later charged with killing Guido.

Flood’s bond was set at $1 million on Friday. The public defender’s office says Flood suffers from a disability and requested that he get medical attention while in jail.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen