Stratford Man Killed In Two Car Crash In Orange

(CBS Connecticut) — A two-car crash in Orange claimed the life of a Stratford man.
Police say 44-year-old Michael Zawadski was killed in a two car crash with a rollover and ejection along Route 15 Southbound Saturday afternoon.
Police said Zawadski was traveling southbound in the right lane when 22-year-old Milford resident, Taylor Madison Stanford, traveling in the left lane lost control of her car and struck Zawadski causing his car to roll over and eject him.
The vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest down the right hand embankment. Stanford’s car struck a wire rope guardrail, and partially ejected her.
Zawadski was pronounced dead on the scene. Stanford was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The highway was shutdown as police investigated. It re-opened shortly before 9pm Saturday night.