This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 26, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Kevin Rennie, writer for the Hartford Courant, lawyer, and a former Republican state legislator, says Gov. Dan Malloy cut a disastrous deal with the unions. Find out why.
7:50- Kyle Drennen, MRC’s Senior News Analyst, explains how the media is prematurely dancing on Trump’s political grave.
8:50- Congressman John Larson, (CT-01) discusses the latest on the I-84/I-91 Tunnel Proposal. Also, Larson will be attending several events to honor Veterans today, get the details on what is going on in Connecticut this Memorial Day weekend.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.