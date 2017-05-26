This Morning With Ray Dunaway May 26, 2017

7:20- Kevin Rennie, writer for the Hartford Courant, lawyer, and a former Republican state legislator, says Gov. Dan Malloy cut a disastrous deal with the unions. Find out why.

7:50- Kyle Drennen, MRC’s Senior News Analyst, explains how the media is prematurely dancing on Trump’s political grave.

8:50- Congressman John Larson, (CT-01) discusses the latest on the I-84/I-91 Tunnel Proposal. Also, Larson will be attending several events to honor Veterans today, get the details on what is going on in Connecticut this Memorial Day weekend.

