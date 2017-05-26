Summer Tourism Heats Up In CT

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – If you’re one of those who complains “there’s nothing to do”, look no further than our own backyard.
Connecticut boasts thousands of attractions, exhibits, museums, and beaches, says state tourism director Randy Fiveash.
He says listings can be found at the state tourism web site, ctvisit.com, which also has a calender of events, over 60 summer getaway itineraries, plus travel packages and deals.
Fiveash says it’s been a good spring and they’re kicking off the summer in style this Memorial Day weekend.
Some things to consider: perennial favorites like Mystic Seaport, Beardsley Zoo, and Sheffield Lighthouse in Norwalk.
Fiveash says over 200 venues will offer free or reduced admission during the annual Open House on June 10.