Police ID Mother Of Abandoned Infant

May 26, 2017 8:40 AM
Filed Under: Danbury, Infant

DANBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) — Danbury Police said Friday morning that they have identified the mother of an infant boy left outside a food shop in the city.

The boy was discovered after 11:30 Sunday night.

When Police were called, they located  the infant behind the Zaytuna Grocery Store on Main Street.  The shop is next to the Polla Supermarket.

The boy was wrapped in several pieces of women’s clothing. He was admitted to Danbury Hospital

Police say the boy’s mother is being treated at a local hospital. Authorities continue to investigate.

